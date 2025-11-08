Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 170.59% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%.
Urogen Pharma Price Performance
URGN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 2,073,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma
In other news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,418. The trade was a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $259,713 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Urogen Pharma
Urogen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
