Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 170.59% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 2,073,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In other news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,418. The trade was a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $259,713 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 422.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.