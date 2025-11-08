PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

