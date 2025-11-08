Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 28th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 193.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.5%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ECC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,839,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.93 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

