Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 6,687 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8%

DE stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.84 and its 200-day moving average is $490.08.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

