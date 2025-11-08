Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 105,299 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Boeing worth $344,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

