ZEGA Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

ZEGA Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.