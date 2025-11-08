ZEGA Investments LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ZEGA Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 278.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $955.46. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.97 and its 200-day moving average is $775.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

