Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 24.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,788,000 after buying an additional 845,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

