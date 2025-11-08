Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,021,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $142,841,000 after acquiring an additional 173,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

