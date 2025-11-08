Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2,877.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

BSX opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

