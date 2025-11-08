The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Reduced by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.