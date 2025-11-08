Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 373,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,074,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

