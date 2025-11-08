Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

