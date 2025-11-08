Drystone LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Drystone LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Drystone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 373,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,074,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

