Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.2060, with a volume of 67813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.