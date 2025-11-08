Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $39.7150, with a volume of 55563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $2,899,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 149,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,043,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.61.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

