Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.6450, with a volume of 35945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

