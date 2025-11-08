International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 766.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in International Business Machines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.83. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

