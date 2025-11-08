Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Position Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 132.9% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $562.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.84.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,823 shares of company stock worth $34,477,790. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.