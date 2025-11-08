Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.5% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $922.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.77. The company has a market cap of $408.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $871.71 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

