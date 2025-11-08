Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.