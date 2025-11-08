Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of KFFB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.18. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

