Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.5 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 502,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,544. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DH. William Blair upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 357.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

