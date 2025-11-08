Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque Sells 4,322 Shares

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

