Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Issues Earnings Results

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($6.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.36) by ($0.35), Zacks reports.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,841. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Langer acquired 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $128,640.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,648.97. The trade was a 1,515,200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

