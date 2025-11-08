Contrasting Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 6 1 0 2.14 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Tamino Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamino Minerals is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.71 $538.47 million $0.52 13.33 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Tamino Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 4.96% 10.39% 5.43% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

