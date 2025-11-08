Financial Analysis: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) vs. LEKOIL (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and LEKOIL (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and LEKOIL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $227.63 billion 0.01 -$34.11 million ($1.10) -7.60 LEKOIL N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LEKOIL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEKOIL has a beta of 22.87, indicating that its stock price is 2,187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and LEKOIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -9.29% 0.17% 0.07% LEKOIL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and LEKOIL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14 LEKOIL 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats LEKOIL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About LEKOIL

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the operation of oil and gas asset. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

