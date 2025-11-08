Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.70. 1,355,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

