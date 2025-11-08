Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins cut shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Veritas cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

