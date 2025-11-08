Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,202. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,906.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

