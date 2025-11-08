Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,587. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Corteva by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

