Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $950.34 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,627 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of Texas Instruments worth $950,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.01. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.