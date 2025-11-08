Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 14,346 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $324.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.84 and a 200 day moving average of $323.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

