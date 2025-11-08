Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $232,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

