Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James Financial

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Singular Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. 30,888,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,709,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

