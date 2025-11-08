Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,055 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,036.25.

LON INF traded down GBX 9.40 on Friday, hitting GBX 968. 7,328,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 854.37. The company has a market cap of £12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 634.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 993.40.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

