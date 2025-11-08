Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. Approximately 107,110,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 108,594,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 19.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £30.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

