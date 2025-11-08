Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,454.17.

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.8%

Antofagasta Company Profile

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,723. 668,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a market cap of £26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,554.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.69. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,278 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,877.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

