DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,225.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCC
DCC Trading Down 1.0%
About DCC
DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.