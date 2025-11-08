DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,225.

Shares of LON:DCC traded down GBX 50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,720. 178,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,319. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,452 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,821.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,768.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

