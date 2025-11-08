Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 70,035,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,545,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares in the company, valued at $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $44,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

