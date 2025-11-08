RS Group (LON:RS1) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 700 to GBX 670 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.

Shares of LON:RS1 traded down GBX 11 on Friday, hitting GBX 584. 1,047,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,458. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 476.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 772. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 563.92.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.24%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

