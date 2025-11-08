KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.26.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,923.22. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

