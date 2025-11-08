Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Klaviyo Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 6,609,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,963. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,426.57. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock valued at $180,719,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Klaviyo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

