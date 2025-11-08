Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,624 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Capital One Financial worth $234,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 111.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4%

COF stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

