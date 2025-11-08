Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 854 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $100.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

