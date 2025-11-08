Critical Comparison: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) versus Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shoe Carnival and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 2 0 1 2.67 Rent the Runway 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 910.10%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Rent the Runway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.15 billion 0.41 $73.77 million $2.27 7.67 Rent the Runway $302.80 million 0.05 -$69.90 million ($21.51) -0.18

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.65% 5.53% Rent the Runway -28.00% N/A -35.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Rent the Runway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

