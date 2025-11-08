Contrasting BTC Digital (BTCT) & The Competition

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) is one of 153 public companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BTC Digital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BTC Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00 BTC Digital Competitors 870 3028 4522 187 2.47

As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given BTC Digital’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTC Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A BTC Digital Competitors -7.10% -6.84% -1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BTC Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of 5.07, meaning that its share price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital’s peers have a beta of 5.47, meaning that their average share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.68 million -$1.99 million -1.66 BTC Digital Competitors $20.89 billion $307.96 million 13.60

BTC Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital. BTC Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTC Digital peers beat BTC Digital on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

