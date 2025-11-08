Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $159.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.