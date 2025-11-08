The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.80.

BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

