Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.1 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,844. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $451.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $79,295.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,080.78. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,685.80. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 167,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 330.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.